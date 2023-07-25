GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.74. GE HealthCare Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.85 EPS.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,668. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.17. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.

GEHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.40.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $191,336.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.