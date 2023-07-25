Geegoopuzzle Price Tops $5.11 (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for approximately $5.11 or 0.00017513 BTC on major exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $766.62 million and $317,478.15 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

