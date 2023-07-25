Genelux Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 25th (NASDAQ:GNLX)

Genelux’s (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, July 25th. Genelux had issued 2,500,000 shares in its public offering on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Genelux Price Performance

Shares of Genelux stock opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. Genelux has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genelux

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter worth approximately $920,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genelux in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

