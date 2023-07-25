General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.69.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $217.64 on Thursday. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.56 and a 200 day moving average of $222.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 26.3% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 279,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 25,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

