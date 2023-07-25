General Electric (NYSE:GE) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $117.96 and last traded at $114.85, with a volume of 5189188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.25.

The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.63.

In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 12.8% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in General Electric by 152.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.11.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

