Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Glaukos from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Glaukos from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.67.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.28. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $80.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $197,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,175.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $197,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,175.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $3,298,035.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,716.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,706 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,522. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.