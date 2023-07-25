Global Ports (LON:GPH) Hits New 12-Month High at $213.80

Shares of Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 213.80 ($2.74) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.69), with a volume of 43413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213 ($2.73).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a report on Monday, July 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of £131.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -677.42, a P/E/G ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 197.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,904.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Cruise Business segments. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers.

