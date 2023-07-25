Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Position Decreased by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG cut its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Globant by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Globant by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 10.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Trading Up 0.9 %

GLOB traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $185.49. 17,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,896. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.36. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $135.40 and a 52 week high of $240.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $472.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.14 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised their target price on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.40.

About Globant

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.