Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Ajax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95. Great Ajax has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 25.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 269,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 251,443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 487.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 229,696 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 83.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 134,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter worth $801,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

