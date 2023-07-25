Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Ajax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.88.
Great Ajax Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95. Great Ajax has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.79.
Great Ajax Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 25.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 269,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 251,443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 487.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 229,696 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 83.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 134,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter worth $801,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
