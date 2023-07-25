Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,687 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,728,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $114.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.64.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

