Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

Accenture Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $313.22 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.85. The company has a market capitalization of $208.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,774 shares of company stock worth $4,959,691 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.