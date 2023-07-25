Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,610 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMUB opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $50.32.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

