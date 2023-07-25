Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,788 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26,233.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.41.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.