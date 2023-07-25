Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,871 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XSLV. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 378.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Shares of XSLV opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $505.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

