Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,501 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.5% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.93.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.0 %

ELV stock opened at $471.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $450.36 and a 200-day moving average of $465.51. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 22.17%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.