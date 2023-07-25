Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Green Brick Partners accounts for about 1.8% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Green Brick Partners worth $29,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 154.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.19. 291,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 7.85. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $59.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average is $40.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.65. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $452.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.64 million. Analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $1,251,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard S. Press sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,850 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRBK shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

