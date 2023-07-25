Gregory Wong Sells 70,000 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Wong sold 70,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,524.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:QNST traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $9.04. 200,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,817. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $489.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.00.
QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on QNST. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.
QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.
