Gregory Wong Sells 70,000 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Wong sold 70,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,524.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:QNST traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $9.04. 200,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,817. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $489.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.00.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in QuinStreet by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,680,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,276,000 after acquiring an additional 840,745 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,319,000 after buying an additional 409,876 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 566.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 360,242 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,020,000 after buying an additional 321,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 46.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 572,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 181,651 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QNST. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

