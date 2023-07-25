Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down to $10.06

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.06, but opened at $9.75. Grifols shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 123,996 shares changing hands.
GRFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grifols in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60.
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.
