Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down to $10.06

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.06, but opened at $9.75. Grifols shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 123,996 shares changing hands.

GRFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grifols in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Grifols by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 80,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after buying an additional 25,146 shares during the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

