Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Cap of $3.22 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last week, Grin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $417,606.28 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,222.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00305204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.08 or 0.00811298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00013468 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.12 or 0.00554768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00061625 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000091 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00120389 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

