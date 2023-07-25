GSK (GSK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 6/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. On average, analysts expect GSK to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GSK stock opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GSK has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. GSK’s payout ratio is 17.03%.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,527.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of GSK by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of GSK by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

