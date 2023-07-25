Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,705 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,705 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.3% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,664,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,362,656. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $140.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel



Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

