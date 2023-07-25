Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $169,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 869 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.5% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

UPS traded down $3.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.01. 6,433,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,646. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The stock has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.97 and a 200 day moving average of $181.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

