Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after buying an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,393,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 44.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after acquiring an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Dynamics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after purchasing an additional 282,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.26. 592,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,508. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

