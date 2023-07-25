Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,175,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,562 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,330,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,314,000 after acquiring an additional 652,158 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,698,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $63.85. 613,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.58.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

