Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 93,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,994,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 86,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 22,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 118,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 68,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.94. 2,271,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,083,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.11.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

