Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $265,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $28.05. 9,610 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $26.55.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

