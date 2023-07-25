Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 45,371 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,371 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.62. 9,468,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,511,375. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.51.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

