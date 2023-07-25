Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,982 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 311,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,140,000 after acquiring an additional 25,861 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 14,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $120.69 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.46.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.91.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

