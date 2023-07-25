Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 12,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 102.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 589,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,863,000 after purchasing an additional 298,474 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $64.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $61.40 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.