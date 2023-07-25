Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.59. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

