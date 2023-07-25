Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,024,520,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Realty Income by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

NYSE O opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

