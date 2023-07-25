Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,698 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 747,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 42.1% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $57,834,902,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.45.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $77.78 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.27 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

