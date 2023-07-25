Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants comprises 1.6% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Darden Restaurants worth $17,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE DRI opened at $169.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.35. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $115.07 and a one year high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $2,302,984.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,034,918.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,190,315 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Stories

