Hamilton Capital LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hamilton Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.1% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.14. 751,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,919,551. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.01. The company has a market cap of $250.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.95%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

