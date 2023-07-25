Hamilton Capital LLC Has $759,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 897.4% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,198,524 shares of company stock valued at $23,619,741 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,976,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,580,571. The company has a market capitalization of $158.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $100.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.65.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

