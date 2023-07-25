Hamilton Capital LLC Sells 4,966 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hamilton Capital LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. United Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NEE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.12. 2,262,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,093,539. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.