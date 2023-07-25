Head-To-Head Analysis: Mount Logan Capital (PYCFF) & Its Peers

Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,205 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Mount Logan Capital to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mount Logan Capital and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mount Logan Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Mount Logan Capital Competitors 1055 4627 6009 83 2.43

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 74.72%. Given Mount Logan Capital’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mount Logan Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mount Logan Capital N/A N/A N/A Mount Logan Capital Competitors 364.79% 7.65% 4.88%

Dividends

This table compares Mount Logan Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Mount Logan Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Mount Logan Capital pays out 134.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.9% and pay out 639.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Mount Logan Capital is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mount Logan Capital and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mount Logan Capital N/A N/A 12.43 Mount Logan Capital Competitors $255.62 million $20.21 million -1.72

Mount Logan Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mount Logan Capital. Mount Logan Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mount Logan Capital competitors beat Mount Logan Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mount Logan Capital

Mount Logan Capital Inc.is an investment firm primarily focused on investing in public and private debt securities. The Company holds and actively manages and monitors a seed portfolio of loans and other investments with credit-oriented characteristics. The company was formerly known as Marret Resource Corp. and changed its name to Mount Logan Capital Inc. in October 2018. Mount Logan Capital Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in New York City.

