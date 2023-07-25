Head-To-Head Contrast: Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Reserve and Sibanye Stillwater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Reserve N/A -15.30% -14.98% Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gold Reserve and Sibanye Stillwater’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Reserve $470,000.00 552.21 -$8.60 million ($0.08) -32.59 Sibanye Stillwater $8.45 billion 0.61 $1.13 billion N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Reserve.

Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gold Reserve and Sibanye Stillwater, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A Sibanye Stillwater 0 1 4 0 2.80

Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 55.46%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than Gold Reserve.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats Gold Reserve on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mining projects. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela. The company also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. Gold Reserve Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, Rand Refinery, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Stillwater Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

