Head to Head Survey: EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) and Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) and EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Climb Global Solutions has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EACO has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Climb Global Solutions and EACO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Climb Global Solutions $304.35 million 0.74 $12.50 million $2.93 16.81 EACO $292.56 million 0.55 $21.31 million $4.30 7.67

Analyst Ratings

EACO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Climb Global Solutions. EACO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Climb Global Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Climb Global Solutions and EACO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Climb Global Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 EACO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Climb Global Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.85%. Given Climb Global Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Climb Global Solutions is more favorable than EACO.

Profitability

This table compares Climb Global Solutions and EACO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Climb Global Solutions 4.12% 23.25% 6.31% EACO 6.58% 22.00% 14.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.3% of Climb Global Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Climb Global Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 97.9% of EACO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Climb Global Solutions beats EACO on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc. operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter. It also resells computer software and hardware developed by others, as well as provides technical services to end user customers. In addition, the company offers a line of products from various software vendors; and tools for virtualization/cloud computing, security, networking, storage and infrastructure management, application lifecycle management, and other technically sophisticated domains, as well as computer hardware. It markets its products through its own web sites, local and on-line seminars, events, webinars, and social media, as well as direct email and printed materials. The company was formerly known as Wayside Technology Group, Inc. and changed its name to Climb Global Solutions Inc. in October 2022. Climb Global Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey.

About EACO

EACO Corporation, through its subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc., distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners in the United States, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products. The company also provides customized services and solutions for various production needs, such as special packaging, bin stocking, kitting and assembly, bar coding, electronic requisitioning, integrated supply programs, and others. It supplies parts used in the manufacture of products to a range of industries, including aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment, and marine. The company sells its products primarily to the original equipment manufacturers through its sales representatives and distribution centers. EACO Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

