Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Given New C$9.25 Price Target at Desjardins

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Headwater Exploration Stock Up 0.3 %

TSE:HWX traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.24. 145,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,064. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of C$4.96 and a 12 month high of C$7.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.33.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$104.21 million during the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 30.18%. Equities analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 0.6396396 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.