HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.88 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. HealthStream updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

HealthStream Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a market cap of $710.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.51. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $27.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HealthStream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

In related news, COO J Edward Pearson sold 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $378,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in HealthStream by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

