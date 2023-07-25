Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.67

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.67 and last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 89737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

In related news, Director Gayle A. Crowell acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $98,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,622.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 291,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 33,701 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

