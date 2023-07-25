Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Shares Gap Down to $74.70

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.70, but opened at $71.82. Hexcel shares last traded at $69.44, with a volume of 398,081 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.50.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

