Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 98.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,144 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,773 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,205,000 after acquiring an additional 440,953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 133,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,893,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,691,000 after purchasing an additional 72,770 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE opened at $166.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $166.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

