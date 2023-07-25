Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $716,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $86.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.76 and its 200 day moving average is $96.82. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.