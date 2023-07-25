Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,953,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,512,000 after purchasing an additional 407,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,366,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,012,000 after buying an additional 83,735 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,867,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,127,000 after buying an additional 91,039 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,027,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,608,000 after acquiring an additional 42,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,502,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,939,000 after acquiring an additional 274,486 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.28.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $44.93.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.21). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $188.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.23%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

