Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Invests $924,000 in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RXO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RXO stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. RXO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. RXO’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RXO shares. Benchmark started coverage on RXO in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on RXO in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded RXO from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on RXO from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

