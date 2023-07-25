Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $49.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.31.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1255 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

