Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Truist Financial

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HWM has been the subject of several other reports. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.36.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $50.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $51.34.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.