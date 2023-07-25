HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.60

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.60 and last traded at $41.48, with a volume of 179590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 630 ($8.08) to GBX 680 ($8.72) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 695 ($8.91) to GBX 675 ($8.65) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CICC Research raised shares of HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.94) to GBX 800 ($10.26) in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $735.00.

HSBC Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $167.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $20.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

Institutional Trading of HSBC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 40.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 286.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

